Historic global agreement bans international trade of 70+ endangered shark and ray species

In a groundbreaking conservation victory, governments worldwide have reached an unprecedented agreement to ban or severely restrict international trade in more than 70 shark and ray species facing extinction. The landmark protections were established under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), marking the first time such comprehensive global safeguards have been implemented for these vulnerable marine animals.

The new restrictions will prohibit or limit the international trade of shark meat, fins, and other products from species including oceanic whitetip sharks, whale sharks, and manta rays. These magnificent creatures have been pushed to the brink of extinction primarily due to relentless overfishing, driven largely by demand for shark fin soup and other products in international markets. Many of these species have experienced population declines of 70-90% in recent decades.

While this agreement represents a major step forward for marine conservation, experts emphasize that the real test lies in implementation and enforcement. The success of these new protections will depend on individual nations’ commitment to monitoring their borders, tracking trade flows, and prosecuting violations. Without robust enforcement mechanisms, even the strongest international agreements can fail to protect endangered species.

Conservation groups are cautiously optimistic about the agreement’s potential impact, noting that effective implementation could provide crucial breathing room for shark and ray populations to recover. However, they stress that complementary measures—including fishing quotas, habitat protection, and addressing climate change impacts on marine ecosystems—will be essential for ensuring the long-term survival of these ancient ocean predators.