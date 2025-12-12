Major oil giants spent 25 years misleading public with false climate promises while expanding fossil fuel operations, new analysis reveals

A groundbreaking new report has exposed how four of the world’s largest oil and gas corporations—BP, Chevron, ExxonMobil, and Shell—have systematically deceived the public about their climate commitments for the past quarter-century. The comprehensive analysis, released Thursday, examined over 300 climate-related advertisements from these companies spanning from 2000 to 2025, revealing a stark disconnect between their public messaging and actual business practices.

The first-of-its-kind study found that while these oil giants have consistently marketed themselves as environmental leaders and champions of climate action, they have simultaneously ramped up fossil fuel production and failed to make meaningful reductions in their greenhouse gas emissions. The research suggests a coordinated pattern of greenwashing, where companies present an environmentally responsible image while continuing business practices that contribute significantly to global warming.

This advertising strategy has allowed major oil companies to maintain public legitimacy and social license to operate while avoiding substantive changes to their core business models. The report’s findings add to mounting evidence that the fossil fuel industry has long understood the climate risks of their products but chose to prioritize profits over planetary health.

The analysis comes at a critical time as governments worldwide grapple with increasingly urgent climate targets and the public demands greater corporate accountability on environmental issues. These revelations could have significant implications for future climate litigation and regulatory efforts aimed at holding fossil fuel companies responsible for their role in climate change.