Australian government opens otway basin to offshore gas exploration despite climate commitments, sparking environmental outcry

Australia’s federal government has announced plans to open five new offshore areas for gas exploration in the Otway Basin, a decision that has drawn fierce criticism from environmental groups and the Greens party. Resources Minister Madeleine King revealed this week that the exploration zones will span waters from Victoria’s southwest coast to the ocean west of Tasmania, marking a significant expansion of the country’s gas exploration activities.

The announcement forms part of the government’s broader future gas strategy, but critics argue it directly contradicts Labor’s stated climate commitments and net-zero emissions goals. Environmental advocates have branded the move an “environmental betrayal,” highlighting the apparent disconnect between the government’s climate rhetoric and its continued support for fossil fuel expansion.

The Otway Basin decision comes at a time when Australia faces mounting pressure to demonstrate genuine leadership on climate action. Environmental groups argue that opening new gas exploration areas sends mixed messages about the country’s commitment to transitioning away from fossil fuels and achieving its carbon reduction targets.

The controversy underscores the ongoing tension between Australia’s role as a major fossil fuel exporter and its international climate commitments. While the government maintains that gas will play a transitional role in the energy mix, critics contend that expanding exploration activities undermines efforts to rapidly scale up renewable energy alternatives and could lock in decades of additional emissions from new gas infrastructure.