Kansas scientists develop revolutionary perennial grain that could transform agriculture and restore soil health

In a modest greenhouse in rural Kansas, scientists at the Land Institute are nurturing what could be agriculture’s next major breakthrough: Kernza, a perennial grain crop that continues growing year after year without replanting. Unlike traditional annual crops such as wheat, corn, rice, and soybeans that must be replanted each season, this grass-like grain represents a fundamentally different approach to farming that could slash emissions while rebuilding degraded farmland.

Lee DeHaan, who leads the breeding program, believes these hardy perennial plants could trigger a complete revolution in how we grow food. The key advantage lies in their deep root systems, which can extend several feet into the soil compared to the shallow roots of annual crops. These extensive roots not only capture more carbon from the atmosphere and store it underground, but also prevent soil erosion and reduce the need for frequent tilling and replanting.

The environmental benefits are substantial. Traditional annual agriculture requires farmers to disturb the soil each planting season, releasing stored carbon and contributing to erosion that has degraded farmland worldwide. Kernza’s perennial nature eliminates much of this disruption while building soil health over time. The crop also requires fewer inputs like fertilizers and pesticides, further reducing agriculture’s environmental footprint.

While Kernza yields are currently lower than conventional grains, researchers are working to improve productivity through selective breeding. Early adopters are already using Kernza in products like bread and beer, suggesting this “winner” crop could eventually help create a more sustainable food system that works with nature rather than against it.