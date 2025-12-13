New york state launches community reforestation grants to restore city’s struggling urban forests

New York City’s urban forests are facing a crisis of neglect, invasive species, and limited municipal resources, but new state funding aims to tackle these deep-rooted problems head-on. Through the “Community Reforestation” grant program, New York State will provide financial support to plant trees and restore degraded parkland across the five boroughs.

Christian Murphy, ecology and education manager at the Bronx River Alliance, knows the challenges firsthand as he navigates forgotten trails in neglected sections of Bronx Park. These urban green spaces, which provide crucial environmental benefits like air purification, stormwater management, and wildlife habitat, have suffered from years of understaffing and insufficient funding. The city Parks Department simply lacks the capacity to address the mounting problems across all of New York’s parks and natural areas.

The invasive species crisis compounds these maintenance challenges, as non-native plants crowd out indigenous trees and disrupt local ecosystems. Without proper intervention, these ecological intruders can permanently alter forest composition and reduce biodiversity in urban parks that serve as vital green refuges for both wildlife and city residents.

The new state grants represent a significant opportunity to reverse decades of decline in the city’s urban canopy. By funding tree planting initiatives and invasive species removal, the program could help restore the ecological health of parks while providing communities with improved access to nature. This investment recognizes that healthy urban forests are essential infrastructure, delivering measurable benefits for climate resilience, public health, and quality of life in America’s most populous city.