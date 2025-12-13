Pacific northwest faces ongoing flood crisis as washington declares emergency with more rain expected

The Pacific Northwest is grappling with a devastating flood emergency that has displaced tens of thousands of residents and prompted federal disaster declarations across the region. Torrential rainfall triggered catastrophic flooding on Thursday, stretching from Oregon through Washington state and into British Columbia, with authorities warning that more severe weather is expected through Sunday.

The extreme weather event has unleashed destructive mudslides, washed out critical transportation routes, and submerged vehicles throughout the affected areas. Most alarmingly, the powerful floodwaters have torn entire homes from their foundations, highlighting the severity of this natural disaster. Emergency responders have issued evacuation warnings for approximately 100,000 people as rivers continue to swell beyond capacity.

Transportation networks across the region have been severely compromised, with authorities closing dozens of major roads and highways due to unsafe conditions. The widespread infrastructure damage is hampering rescue efforts and making it difficult for residents to reach safety or access essential services.

With additional heavy rainfall forecast for Sunday, emergency management officials are urging residents in flood-prone areas to remain vigilant and prepared for potential evacuations. The ongoing crisis underscores the increasing frequency and intensity of extreme weather events in the Pacific Northwest, a region that has experienced unprecedented environmental challenges in recent years, from record-breaking heat waves to severe wildfire seasons. Federal emergency resources are being mobilized to support local response efforts and provide assistance to affected communities.