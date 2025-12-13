Severe flooding forces thousands from makeshift shelters in gaza as climate disaster compounds humanitarian crisis

Heavy rains and plummeting temperatures have unleashed devastating floods across Gaza, washing thousands of displaced families from their temporary shelters and creating a compounding environmental and humanitarian disaster. The severe weather has struck a population already living in desperate conditions, with most of Gaza’s 2.2 million residents forced into tent camps following two years of intensive bombardment that has destroyed much of the territory’s infrastructure.

The flooding has transformed makeshift refugee settlements into waterlogged disaster zones, forcing families who had already lost their homes to flee once again in search of emergency shelter. Tents that provided the only protection for displaced families have proven no match for the surging floodwaters, leaving thousands exposed to the elements during dangerously cold temperatures.

This climate emergency highlights the extreme vulnerability of displaced populations to weather disasters, particularly in areas where traditional infrastructure and emergency services have been severely damaged or destroyed. The flooding represents a cascading environmental crisis, where conflict-related displacement intersects with severe weather events to create exponentially worse conditions for those least able to cope.

The situation in Gaza demonstrates how environmental disasters disproportionately impact already vulnerable communities, turning what might be manageable weather events into life-threatening emergencies when populations lack adequate shelter, drainage systems, or emergency response capabilities. As thousands seek new refuge from the floodwaters, the crisis underscores the urgent need for weather-resistant humanitarian infrastructure in conflict zones.