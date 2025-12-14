Wyoming ranchers turn to solar power but face state regulatory roadblocks that threaten ranch survival

In the small town of Cokeville, Wyoming, two cattle ranchers are fighting for their economic survival against sky-high electricity costs and what they see as outdated state energy policies. Tim Teichert and Jason Thornock believe solar power could be their lifeline, but Wyoming’s restrictive laws are blocking their path to energy independence.

The ranchers face a crushing financial reality: Teichert alone pays $90,000 annually in electricity costs. For these cattlemen, installing ranch-scale solar systems could dramatically reduce operating expenses and help them remain competitive in an increasingly challenging agricultural market. More importantly, lower energy bills could mean the difference between passing their ranches on to the next generation or being forced to sell.

However, Wyoming’s current regulations prevent ranch-scale solar installations from feeding excess power back into the electrical grid, eliminating a key financial incentive that makes solar projects viable. This regulatory barrier puts Wyoming ranchers at a disadvantage compared to their counterparts in other states where net metering and grid-tie policies support renewable energy adoption.

The situation highlights a broader tension in Wyoming, a state historically dependent on fossil fuel industries, as individual landowners seek to embrace renewable energy solutions for economic survival. For Teichert and Thornock, solar power represents more than environmental stewardship—it’s a practical business decision that could determine whether their family ranching operations survive for future generations. Their struggle underscores how energy policy decisions at the state level can directly impact rural communities’ economic viability and agricultural sustainability.