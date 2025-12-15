Conservative party promises to reverse uk’s petrol and diesel car ban if elected

The Conservative Party has announced plans to scrap the United Kingdom’s ban on new petrol and diesel car sales if they win the next general election, marking a significant shift in the country’s climate policy direction.

The party leader has strongly criticized the current policy, describing it as both “destructive” and “economic self-harm.” This stance puts the Conservatives at odds with the UK’s legally binding commitment to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, a target that relies heavily on transitioning the transportation sector away from fossil fuels.

The UK government currently plans to end the sale of new petrol and diesel cars by 2030, with hybrid vehicles to be phased out by 2035. This policy is part of a broader strategy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from transportation, which accounts for approximately 27% of the country’s total carbon footprint. The automotive industry has been preparing for this transition by investing billions in electric vehicle manufacturing and charging infrastructure.

Environmental groups and climate scientists have expressed concern about the potential policy reversal, arguing that delaying the transition to electric vehicles could undermine the UK’s climate goals and international leadership on environmental issues. The announcement comes as many other countries, including several EU nations, have implemented similar phase-out dates for internal combustion engine vehicles. The debate highlights the ongoing tension between environmental objectives and economic considerations in climate policy decisions.