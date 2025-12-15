From paris real estate to guinea jungle: how caring for rescued primates transformed one man’s life

A dramatic career change led one young Parisian from selling luxury apartments to dedicating his life to primate conservation in the forests of Guinea, West Africa. In 2022, feeling unfulfilled by his work at a Paris estate agency, the 26-year-old made a bold decision that would completely reshape his perspective on life and responsibility.

Trading the bustling streets of Paris for a remote cabin in Guinea’s wilderness, he found himself caring for rescued primates in what became a profound journey of personal transformation. Among the animals he worked with, one baby monkey formed such a strong bond with him that he now considers the young primate “like a first son” – an experience that taught him invaluable lessons about nurturing, patience, and what it truly means to be responsible for another life.

The immersive experience of living alongside these intelligent creatures provided more than just conservation work; it became a masterclass in empathy and caregiving. Through daily interactions with the primates, particularly his special bond with the baby monkey, he discovered a capacity for unconditional love and protection that he never knew he possessed. The young man describes himself as having been “full of anger” and unhappy before his journey to Guinea, but credits his time with the primates for fundamentally changing who he is as a person.

This remarkable transformation highlights how wildlife conservation work can be as healing for humans as it is vital for endangered species, demonstrating the profound connections possible between people and the animals they protect.