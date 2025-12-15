Uk conservatives propose scrapping 2030 ban on new petrol and diesel cars, eliminating ev sales mandates

The UK Conservative Party has unveiled controversial proposals that would completely reverse the country’s transition timeline for electric vehicles, potentially reshaping Britain’s automotive landscape and climate commitments. Under their plan, a future Conservative government would eliminate the 2030 ban on new petrol and diesel car sales and abolish the zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) mandate that currently requires manufacturers to meet specific electric vehicle sales targets.

The ZEV mandate, a cornerstone of the UK’s green transport strategy, currently requires car manufacturers to sell an increasing percentage of zero-emission vehicles each year. Under existing rules, 80% of new cars and 70% of new vans must be electric by 2030, with complete phase-out of fossil fuel vehicles by 2035. The Conservative proposal would scrap these requirements entirely, giving manufacturers the freedom to continue selling traditional combustion engine vehicles indefinitely.

This policy reversal represents a significant departure from the UK’s previous climate commitments and could have far-reaching implications for the country’s net-zero targets. The automotive industry has already invested billions in electric vehicle technology and manufacturing infrastructure based on the current timeline. Environmental groups are likely to view this proposal as a major step backward in the fight against climate change, while some manufacturers and consumers who have struggled with EV adoption costs and infrastructure may welcome the extended flexibility.

The announcement comes as the UK grapples with challenges in EV infrastructure development and concerns about the pace of transition among both industry stakeholders and consumers.