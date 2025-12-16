3m’s largest international factory exposed workers to toxic pfas chemicals in firefighting foam production

For decades, 3M operated its largest manufacturing facility outside the United States, where workers were routinely exposed to dangerous chemicals used in firefighting foam production. The factory, which primarily manufactured everyday consumer products like diaper fastenings and video tape, also produced per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) – toxic chemicals now known as “forever chemicals” due to their persistence in the environment and human body.

PFAS chemicals, commonly found in firefighting foam, have been linked to serious health problems including cancer, liver damage, and immune system dysfunction. These substances do not break down naturally and can accumulate in workers’ bodies over time, leading to long-term health consequences that may not manifest for years or decades after exposure.

The revelation highlights a broader pattern of industrial chemical exposure that has affected workers worldwide. Many employees at the facility were likely unaware of the health risks they faced daily, as the full dangers of PFAS chemicals have only been widely recognized in recent years. This case underscores the ongoing environmental justice issues surrounding chemical manufacturing, where workers and surrounding communities often bear the greatest burden of toxic exposure.

As legal battles and cleanup efforts continue globally regarding PFAS contamination, this facility represents another example of how industrial chemical production has created lasting environmental and health legacies that communities continue to grapple with today.