Morrisons becomes first major uk supermarket to push back net zero climate goals to 2050

In a significant shift for corporate climate commitments, Morrisons has become the first major UK supermarket chain to delay its net zero carbon emissions targets, pushing back its original deadline by 15 years to align with the UK’s national 2050 goal.

The decision by Britain’s fifth-largest grocery retailer marks a notable departure from the increasingly ambitious climate pledges made by major corporations in recent years. However, Morrisons says the delay comes with an important expansion of scope—the revised targets will now encompass the company’s entire supply chain, not just its store operations.

This broader approach means Morrisons will include emissions from agricultural production and land-use changes in its carbon accounting, areas that typically represent the largest portion of a grocery retailer’s environmental footprint. While these supply chain emissions are notoriously difficult to measure and control, they often account for the vast majority of a supermarket’s total carbon impact, particularly from meat and dairy production.

The move raises questions about whether other UK supermarket chains will follow suit, especially as companies grapple with the practical challenges of meeting aggressive climate targets while managing complex global supply networks. Morrisons’ decision highlights the ongoing tension between ambitious environmental commitments and the operational realities of transforming entire food systems to achieve meaningful emissions reductions.