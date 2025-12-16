Nissan launches third-generation electric leaf production in uk following £450 million investment

Nissan has commenced production of its redesigned electric Leaf at its Sunderland manufacturing facility, marking a significant milestone in the UK’s shift toward sustainable transportation. The Japanese automaker’s latest move represents more than £450 million in total investment, with £300 million flowing directly into the UK economy.

The third-generation Leaf, set to officially launch Tuesday, builds upon the model’s pioneering legacy as the first mass-market battery electric vehicle manufactured in Britain. Since beginning UK production, Nissan’s Sunderland plant has rolled out an impressive 282,704 Leaf vehicles, establishing the facility as a cornerstone of the country’s electric vehicle manufacturing sector.

This production milestone comes at a critical juncture for the UK automotive industry, which faces mounting pressure to transition away from fossil fuel-powered vehicles. The substantial investment demonstrates Nissan’s long-term commitment to electrification and positions the Sunderland plant as a key hub for sustainable vehicle production in Europe.

The renewed Leaf production not only strengthens the UK’s position in the global electric vehicle market but also supports local employment and supply chains in northeast England. As governments worldwide implement increasingly stringent emissions regulations and consumers show growing interest in electric alternatives, Nissan’s continued investment in UK-based electric vehicle manufacturing signals confidence in the region’s ability to compete in the rapidly evolving automotive landscape.