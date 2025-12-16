Trump’s $12 billion farm bailout sparks revolt within his own “make america healthy again” movement

President Trump’s latest $12 billion agricultural bailout is creating an unexpected rift within his own political coalition, as supporters of the “Make America Healthy Again” (MAHA) movement accuse the administration of prioritizing corporate agriculture over campaign promises to clean up America’s food system.

The bailout, announced to offset economic impacts from trade policies, allocates over 92% of funds to major commodity farming operations that grow corn, cotton, soybeans, and wheat – the same industrial farms that rely heavily on pesticides and contribute significantly to agricultural greenhouse gas emissions. Only $1 billion has been set aside for farmers producing other crops, with no timeline announced for those payments.

This latest subsidy adds to a record $40 billion in farm payments this year, while simultaneously the EPA under Administrator Lee Zeldin has moved to approve five new PFAS-containing pesticides and hired former chemical industry lobbyists to key regulatory positions. The agency has also proposed reinstating previously banned pesticides like dicamba and weakened endangered species protections to enable broader pesticide use.

The contradictions have sparked a rebellion within Trump’s base. MAHA activists have launched a petition with over 8,000 signatures calling for Zeldin’s firing, arguing he has “prioritized the interests of chemical corporations over the well-being of American families.” The growing discord highlights a fundamental tension between Trump’s agricultural subsidies supporting pesticide-dependent farming and his movement’s promise to reduce toxic chemicals in America’s food system.