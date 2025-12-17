Disaster survivors rally against leaked fema plan to cut workforce in half and reduce federal aid

More than 80 disaster survivors from 10 states and Puerto Rico converged on Washington, D.C., Monday to voice strong opposition to a controversial leaked report that could dramatically reshape America’s disaster response system. The survivors, carrying photographs documenting devastation from floods, storms, and wildfires in their home communities, gathered to protest recommendations from the FEMA Review Council that would cut the agency’s workforce by 50% and significantly reduce federal disaster assistance.

The leaked report proposes a fundamental shift in how the United States responds to natural disasters, recommending that individual states shoulder a much larger financial burden for emergency response and recovery efforts. This change would represent a stark departure from the current federal disaster response model, potentially leaving communities more vulnerable during increasingly frequent and severe climate-related disasters.

Survivors at Monday’s rally expressed deep concern that the proposed cuts would leave communities without adequate support when disaster strikes. Their presence in the nation’s capital underscores growing anxiety about the federal government’s commitment to disaster preparedness and response at a time when extreme weather events are becoming more common and destructive due to climate change.

The timing of these proposed changes is particularly significant as communities across the country continue to grapple with recovery from recent hurricanes, wildfires, and flooding events. The debate over FEMA’s future structure and funding highlights broader questions about federal versus state responsibility for climate adaptation and disaster resilience in an era of mounting environmental challenges.