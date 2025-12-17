Ohio farmers credit regenerative agriculture with surviving record drought, but state slashes funding for key conservation programs

Ohio farmers faced a severe test this summer when the state experienced its driest August on record, just months after enjoying its eighth wettest spring. The dramatic weather whiplash created critical growing conditions for corn and soybeans, with the drought hitting hardest in northwest Ohio where most of the state’s agricultural operations are concentrated.

While agricultural experts issued grim yield forecasts across the drought-stricken region, farmers who had adopted regenerative agriculture practices reported significantly better outcomes. These sustainable farming methods—which focus on rebuilding soil health, increasing biodiversity, and enhancing water retention—appear to have provided crucial resilience during the extreme weather conditions.

However, just as these conservation practices proved their worth, Ohio lawmakers delivered a devastating blow to farmers seeking to adopt them. This summer, state leaders cut funding for the H2Ohio Program by nearly 40 percent, eliminating crucial grants that help farmers transition to more sustainable practices. The program had been instrumental in supporting water quality improvements and soil conservation efforts across the state.

The timing of these budget cuts has frustrated both farmers and agricultural experts who rely on H2Ohio grants to implement regenerative practices. As climate change continues to bring more extreme weather patterns to the Midwest, the reduction in conservation funding comes at a particularly critical moment when farmers need additional support to build resilience against future droughts and flooding events.