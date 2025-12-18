Chicago west side flood victims still await relief two years after devastating 2023 flooding

More than two years after catastrophic flooding devastated Chicago’s West Side in July 2023, residents like Dorothy Rosenthal continue struggling with the financial and physical aftermath of the disaster. Rosenthal’s home was inundated with four feet of water, leaving her basement contaminated with persistent mold and repair bills that have far exceeded federal assistance.

Despite receiving $8,000 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Rosenthal has already spent $10,000 on repairs and still faces ongoing remediation costs. Her experience reflects the broader challenges facing West Side residents who found themselves underwater when extreme weather overwhelmed the city’s drainage systems during that devastating summer storm.

The lengthy wait for adequate relief may finally be coming to an end. Chicago’s pending municipal budget includes provisions expected to unlock additional assistance specifically targeted at West Side flood victims, potentially providing the comprehensive support that federal aid failed to deliver. This local intervention comes as climate change continues to increase the frequency and intensity of urban flooding events across the Midwest.

The extended recovery timeline highlights critical gaps in disaster response infrastructure and the mounting costs of climate adaptation for working-class communities. As cities nationwide grapple with increasingly severe weather events, Chicago’s delayed but renewed commitment to flood relief may serve as a model for supporting residents through the long-term challenges of climate resilience and recovery.