Trump administration moves to dismantle boulder’s national center for atmospheric research, colorado’s “crown jewel” climate lab

The Trump administration has announced plans to break up the National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR) in Boulder, Colorado, a facility long regarded as a premier institution for climate science research. Russell Vought, director of the White House Office of Management and Budget, stated that the renowned research center would be dismantled under National Science Foundation oversight, citing concerns that the facility has promoted “alarmism” about climate change.

NCAR has earned recognition as a “crown jewel” of atmospheric and climate research, conducting critical studies on weather patterns, climate modeling, and atmospheric science that inform both policy decisions and public safety measures. The facility’s work has contributed significantly to our understanding of severe weather events, climate trends, and environmental changes affecting communities across the United States.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis has strongly opposed the dismantling, warning that breaking up NCAR would compromise public safety by eliminating vital research capabilities. The center’s work extends beyond climate research to include weather forecasting improvements and atmospheric studies that help communities prepare for natural disasters and extreme weather events.

The decision represents a significant shift in federal science policy and has raised concerns among the scientific community about the potential impact on climate research capabilities and the loss of institutional knowledge built over decades. Environmental advocates worry that dismantling such established research infrastructure could set back climate science efforts and reduce America’s capacity to understand and respond to environmental challenges.