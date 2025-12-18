Trump administration threatens to dismantle world-renowned climate research center ncar in colorado

The National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR) in Boulder, Colorado, one of the world’s most prestigious climate science institutions, faces potential closure under what critics describe as a politically motivated attack by the Trump administration. The research center, which has been at the forefront of climate, weather, and wildfire research for decades, could be broken up with some of its critical functions relocated elsewhere.

Environmental scientists and Colorado officials view the targeting of NCAR as part of President Trump’s ongoing political dispute with Colorado Governor Jared Polis, combined with the administration’s broader effort to eliminate climate research funding. The potential dismantling of the facility represents a significant threat to the scientific community’s ability to study and understand climate change impacts, particularly in the western United States where wildfires and extreme weather events are becoming increasingly severe.

NCAR has played a crucial role in advancing our understanding of atmospheric science, providing essential data and research that informs weather forecasting, climate modeling, and disaster preparedness efforts. The center’s work has contributed to breakthrough discoveries in climate science and has helped communities across the nation prepare for and respond to extreme weather events.

The proposed closure has sparked widespread concern among scientists, environmental advocates, and policymakers who argue that eliminating such a vital research institution would severely undermine America’s capacity to address the growing climate crisis and protect public safety through accurate weather and climate predictions.