Energy secretary chris wright blocks washington state’s last coal plant closure despite 15-year shutdown plan

The last coal-fired power plant in Washington state will remain operational after Energy Secretary Chris Wright intervened to prevent its scheduled closure at the end of 2024. The plant, owned by a Canadian energy company, was set to transition from coal to natural gas—a switch that would have cut carbon emissions in half while maintaining power generation capacity.

The shutdown had been planned for 15 years and was required under Washington state law as part of the state’s efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and transition to cleaner energy sources. Wright justified his federal intervention by declaring an energy “emergency” in the Pacific Northwest, though Washington Governor Jay Inslee disputes this characterization, stating “there’s no emergency here.”

This federal-state conflict highlights the tension between national energy policy under the Trump administration and state-level climate initiatives. Washington has been a leader in clean energy transitions, and the coal plant closure represented a significant milestone in the state’s decarbonization efforts. The plant’s continued operation means higher carbon emissions will persist in a state that has committed to aggressive climate targets.

The decision raises questions about federal authority over state energy policies and could signal broader conflicts ahead as states with ambitious climate goals navigate potential federal resistance to their clean energy transitions. The dispute also underscores the complex balance between energy security concerns and environmental commitments in regional power grids.