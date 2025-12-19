House passes speed act despite clean energy groups withdrawing support over environmental review changes

The House of Representatives approved sweeping changes to federal environmental review processes on Thursday with the passage of the Standardizing Permitting and Expediting Economic Development (SPEED) Act, but not without significant political casualties along the way.

The legislation, which aims to streamline permitting for major development projects, lost crucial support from clean energy advocates and moderate Democrats due to last-minute amendments that critics say could undermine environmental protections. Originally positioned as a bipartisan effort to accelerate both traditional infrastructure and renewable energy projects, the bill’s final version prompted clean energy groups to withdraw their backing entirely.

If signed into law, the SPEED Act would dramatically reshape how federal agencies conduct environmental reviews, imposing stricter timelines and limiting the scope of assessments required under laws like the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA). Supporters argue these changes will eliminate bureaucratic delays that have slowed critical infrastructure development, including clean energy projects that are essential for meeting climate goals.

However, environmental organizations and Democratic lawmakers who opposed the measure warn that the expedited review process could compromise thorough analysis of potential ecological impacts. They argue that while faster permitting sounds appealing, rushing environmental assessments could lead to poorly planned projects that cause lasting harm to ecosystems and communities. The bill now heads to the Senate, where its fate remains uncertain given the divided support and concerns about balancing development speed with environmental protection.