Pennsylvania still cannot track where toxic fracking waste goes despite decade of promises to fix the system

More than ten years after Pennsylvania regulators pledged to improve oversight of oil and gas waste tracking, the state still has no reliable way to monitor how much toxic waste the fracking industry produces or where it ultimately ends up. This alarming gap in environmental oversight represents the latest installment in a troubling pattern of regulatory failures surrounding the gas industry’s radioactive waste problem.

An extensive investigation by Inside Climate News has uncovered massive discrepancies in state records, revealing that Pennsylvania’s waste tracking system remains what experts describe as a “logistical mess.” The findings are particularly concerning given that fracking operations generate enormous quantities of contaminated materials, including radioactive wastewater, drilling muds, and contaminated equipment that pose long-term environmental and public health risks.

The tracking failures mean that potentially dangerous waste could be ending up in landfills, water treatment facilities, or other locations without proper monitoring or safety protocols. This lack of oversight makes it nearly impossible for regulators to assess the full environmental impact of fracking operations or to hold companies accountable for proper waste disposal.

The investigation highlights a fundamental weakness in Pennsylvania’s environmental protection framework, despite the state being home to some of the nation’s most intensive fracking operations. Environmental advocates argue that without accurate waste tracking, communities cannot make informed decisions about the risks they face from nearby oil and gas development, and regulators cannot ensure that toxic materials are being handled safely.