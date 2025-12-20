77-year-old environmental activist diane wilson takes legal action against dow chemical for plastic pollution in texas

Veteran Gulf Coast environmental activist Diane Wilson has filed a 60-day legal notice of intent to sue Dow Chemical Company, alleging the industrial giant has been illegally discharging massive quantities of plastic pellets from its sprawling petrochemical facility near Seadrift, Texas.

The 77-year-old former shrimper, who has spent decades fighting industrial pollution along the Texas coast, is targeting Dow’s enormous 4,700-acre complex for what her environmental group describes as “chronic discharge of plastics.” This legal action represents Wilson’s latest battle against petrochemical pollution in her home waters, following her previous landmark victory against another industry heavyweight.

Wilson previously made headlines for her successful lawsuit against Formosa Plastics, which resulted in a significant settlement after she documented widespread plastic pellet contamination in Texas waterways. These tiny plastic nurdles, used as raw materials in manufacturing, pose serious threats to marine ecosystems when released into the environment, where they can be mistaken for food by fish, birds, and other wildlife.

The legal notice filed Wednesday gives Dow 60 days to respond before Wilson can proceed with a formal lawsuit. This case highlights the ongoing struggle between environmental advocates and the petrochemical industry along the Gulf Coast, where numerous facilities produce plastics and chemicals vital to the global economy but potentially harmful to local ecosystems and communities.