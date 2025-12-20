Conservation groups secure 3,000 acres of texas coast prairie to protect critically endangered whooping cranes

In a major victory for wildlife conservation, environmental groups have purchased over 3,000 acres of pristine coastal prairie in rural Calhoun County, Texas, to serve as protected habitat for North America’s rarest bird—the whooping crane. The $8 million acquisition, announced this month, encompasses two separate tracts along an isolated stretch of the Texas Gulf Coast, roughly halfway between Houston and Corpus Christi.

Whooping cranes represent one of conservation’s most dramatic comeback stories. These magnificent white birds, standing nearly five feet tall with seven-foot wingspans, once teetered on the edge of extinction with fewer than 20 individuals remaining in the 1940s. Today, the world’s only wild flock has slowly recovered to several hundred birds, but they remain critically endangered and entirely dependent on this specific stretch of Texas coastline for their winter survival.

The newly protected prairie provides essential habitat where these ancient birds can feed on blue crabs, clams, and other marine life during their winter months before making their epic 2,500-mile migration to breeding grounds in Canada’s Wood Buffalo National Park. Every acre of undeveloped coastal habitat is crucial for the species’ continued recovery, as development pressure along the Texas coast continues to threaten the specialized wetland and prairie ecosystems these cranes require.

This strategic land acquisition demonstrates how targeted conservation efforts can provide hope for species recovery while preserving critical coastal ecosystems that benefit countless other wildlife species and help protect against storm surge and sea level rise.