European meat industry pushes to ban plant-based products from using traditional food names

European lawmakers are considering legislation that would prohibit plant-based food manufacturers from using traditional meat terminology like “sausage,” “burger,” or “milk” on their product labels. The meat industry argues this naming convention creates consumer confusion and unfairly benefits plant-based alternatives by borrowing from established food categories.

The debate highlights the growing tension between traditional agriculture and the rapidly expanding alternative protein sector. Critics of the proposed ban point out the inconsistency in food naming conventions, noting that products like “beef tomatoes,” “buffalo wings,” and countless other foods use animal-derived names without containing those ingredients. The term “sausage” itself derives from the Latin “salsicus,” simply meaning “seasoned with salt,” suggesting the name’s connection to preparation method rather than specific ingredients.

This regulatory battle extends beyond semantics, representing a broader economic struggle as plant-based foods capture increasing market share from traditional meat products. Environmental advocates argue that plant-based alternatives offer significant benefits in reducing greenhouse gas emissions, land use, and water consumption compared to conventional animal agriculture. The proposed naming restrictions could create marketing challenges for companies developing sustainable food alternatives at a time when climate concerns make dietary transitions increasingly urgent.

The outcome of this legislation could set important precedents for how innovative food technologies are regulated and marketed across Europe, potentially influencing similar debates worldwide as the alternative protein industry continues its rapid growth.