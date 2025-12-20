Former epa staff warn of unprecedented dismantling of environmental protections under trump administration

Environmental veterans who spent decades protecting public health are sounding unprecedented alarms about the systematic destruction of the Environmental Protection Agency under the Trump administration. According to Marc Boom, senior director of public affairs for the Environmental Protection Network (EPN) — a group of former EPA officials — the current assault on environmental safeguards represents a complete departure from normal operations.

“What’s happening at the EPA right now is not business as usual,” Boom emphasized, reflecting the concerns of career professionals who have watched their life’s work systematically dismantled. The Environmental Protection Network, comprised of former agency staff members, argues that Congress has abdicated its traditional oversight role for the first time in the EPA’s 55-year history, effectively ceding control to a single political figure.

Former EPA employees describe the current approach as a “wholesale demolition” of environmental and health protections that took decades to establish. This partisan, unilateral strategy focuses on three key tactics: delaying implementation of new environmental rules, rescinding existing protections, and dismantling regulatory frameworks designed to safeguard public health and the environment.

The criticism comes from career public servants who transcend political boundaries, having served under both Republican and Democratic administrations. Their unified concern suggests the current changes represent something far more dramatic than typical policy shifts between administrations, potentially undermining the agency’s core mission to protect human health and environmental integrity for future generations.