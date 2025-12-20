New jersey climate advocates push to cement 100% clean energy goal before governor murphy leaves office

With Governor Phil Murphy’s term coming to an end, New Jersey environmental advocates are making a final push to permanently enshrine the state’s ambitious clean energy commitments into law. The proposed New Jersey Clean Energy Act of 2024 represents an unusual last-minute effort to lock in climate policies that could outlast the current administration.

The comprehensive legislation would transform Murphy’s 2035 clean electricity goal from an executive target into binding state law, making it much harder for future governors to reverse course. Beyond codifying the clean energy timeline, the bill would strengthen pollution regulations for power plants and address the growing energy demands from data centers—facilities that consume massive amounts of electricity to power our digital economy.

This legislative sprint highlights a common challenge in environmental policy: ensuring long-term climate commitments survive political transitions. While governors often struggle to cement their environmental legacies during their final weeks in office, advocates believe this measure could provide the legal framework needed to keep New Jersey on track toward carbon-free electricity.

The timing is critical, as the incoming administration’s stance on climate policy remains uncertain. By embedding these goals in state statute rather than leaving them as executive policies, supporters hope to create lasting accountability for New Jersey’s clean energy transition, regardless of future political winds.