Trump administration’s plan to dismantle national center for atmospheric research threatens weather forecasting and climate science

The Trump administration has announced plans to dismantle the National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR), a move that scientists warn could severely damage America’s ability to predict severe weather and understand climate change. Russell Vought, director of the White House’s Office of Management and Budget, called the federally funded lab “one of the largest sources of climate alarmism in the country” and said vital functions would be moved elsewhere.

For over 60 years, NCAR has been instrumental in developing the weather models that power everything from your smartphone weather app to hurricane evacuation decisions. The lab’s 800+ employees conduct critical research by flying planes through wildfire smoke plumes, running sophisticated climate models on supercomputers, and providing data that helps protect lives and property. The National Science Foundation, which oversees NCAR, provided $123 million to the lab in 2025—a fraction of the billions saved through improved weather forecasting and disaster preparedness.

Scientists across the globe are sounding alarms about the proposal. “It would be a genuinely shocking self-inflicted wound to American competitiveness,” said climate scientist Daniel Swain, noting that NCAR is a “singular institution” without comparable replacements. The lab serves as a cornerstone for international weather and climate research, providing critical data and computing resources to researchers worldwide. Experts emphasize that dismantling NCAR would weaken disaster resilience not just in the United States, but globally, at a time when climate change is intensifying extreme weather events. The plan faces potential bipartisan congressional opposition as awareness of its implications grows.