California scientists launch first-ever statewide survey to map and protect the state’s hidden fungal diversity

Deep in California’s remote wilderness areas, teams of mycologists and experienced mushroom collectors are undertaking an unprecedented mission: mapping the state’s vast and largely unknown fungal diversity. The California Fungal Diversity Survey (CA FUNDIS) represents the first comprehensive effort of its kind in North America, with researchers venturing into challenging terrain to document thousands of fungal species across the state’s diverse ecosystems.

One prime example of their fieldwork takes place at The Cedars, an ecological preserve in Sonoma County that requires crossing multiple rivers and navigating storm-damaged roads to reach. This remote location, characterized by unique serpentine soil rich in heavy metals, has proven to be a fungal goldmine. Over the past two years, researchers have identified more than 100 new species in this area alone, with 25 found nowhere else on Earth.

The survey’s methodology combines traditional field collection with modern technology and citizen science. Researchers photograph specimens and upload detailed data to iNaturalist, a biodiversity database, while physical samples undergo DNA sequencing in laboratories. Dried specimens are preserved at California State University, East Bay, and UCLA for future research.

According to Harte Singer, who leads genetic research for CA FUNDIS, the project has already collected thousands of specimens, many of which represent previously undescribed species. This groundbreaking work aims to put California’s fungi on the conservation map, highlighting the critical role these often-overlooked organisms play in ecosystem health and biodiversity. The findings could prove essential for protecting these unique species and their habitats for future generations.