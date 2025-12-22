Controversial nese pipeline faces third review in new jersey despite twice being rejected

The Northeast Supply Enhancement (NESE) pipeline is making another bid for approval in New Jersey, despite being rejected by both New Jersey and New York regulators in 2019 and 2020. The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection has already approved water permits for the project and is now weighing air quality permits for a massive 32,000-horsepower compressor station planned for Franklin Township in Somerset County.

The proposed pipeline project, developed by Transco, has sparked fierce opposition from local communities concerned about environmental and health impacts. Residents and environmental groups have consistently voiced objections to the industrial infrastructure being built in their neighborhoods, particularly the powerful compressor station that would be needed to move natural gas through the pipeline system.

The regulatory landscape has shifted significantly since the pipeline’s previous rejections. The current Trump administration has prioritized rapid approval of oil and gas infrastructure projects, potentially creating a more favorable environment for previously stalled fossil fuel developments. This policy change may explain why the NESE project has resurfaced after its earlier defeats.

The decision now rests with New Jersey environmental regulators, who must balance federal pressure to approve energy infrastructure against local environmental concerns and community opposition. The outcome will likely set an important precedent for how state-level environmental protection agencies navigate between federal energy policies and local environmental safeguards in the current political climate.