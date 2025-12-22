Government announces sweeping animal welfare reforms to ban battery cages and farrowing crates

The government has unveiled ambitious new animal welfare legislation that officials are calling “the biggest reforms in a generation,” with plans to ban conventional battery cages for egg-laying hens and restrictive farrowing crates for pregnant pigs.

The proposed reforms represent a significant shift in how farm animals are housed and treated in agricultural operations. Battery cages, which severely restrict hens’ movement and natural behaviors, have long been criticized by animal welfare advocates as inhumane. Similarly, farrowing crates confine pregnant sows in spaces so small they cannot turn around, preventing natural nesting and maternal behaviors.

These changes reflect growing public concern about factory farming practices and their impact on animal wellbeing. The reforms would require farmers to adopt more humane housing systems that allow animals greater freedom of movement and the ability to express natural behaviors. While this transition may increase production costs initially, it aligns with consumer demand for more ethically produced food and could help reduce the environmental footprint of intensive agriculture.

The announcement comes amid mounting pressure from animal rights organizations, environmental groups, and changing consumer preferences toward more sustainable and humane food production. Implementation timelines and support measures for farmers transitioning to new systems are expected to be detailed in the coming months. The legislation would bring domestic standards more in line with evolving international practices and could influence global discussions about agricultural reform and animal welfare standards.