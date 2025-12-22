Pennsylvania fails to track mountains of toxic fracking waste as production soars

Pennsylvania has become the epicenter of America’s fracking revolution, with natural gas production skyrocketing an astounding 37-fold since 2008. But this energy boom has created a dangerous blind spot: the state has lost track of the toxic waste being generated by drilling operations across the region.

The waste from fracking operations isn’t ordinary trash. It contains radioactive materials, heavy metals, and other hazardous substances that pose serious risks to public health and the environment. Despite promises made by regulators a decade ago to improve tracking systems, Pennsylvania continues to struggle with monitoring where this contaminated waste ends up.

Managing editor Jamie Smith Hopkins and reporter Kiley Bense investigated this regulatory failure, uncovering how tons of toxic oil and gas waste are accumulating in landfills across the state each year. Their behind-the-scenes reporting reveals a troubling pattern: as fracking operations expand rapidly, the systems meant to safeguard communities from dangerous waste haven’t kept pace.

The implications extend far beyond Pennsylvania’s borders. As other states experience their own fracking booms, the Keystone State’s struggles serve as a cautionary tale about the hidden environmental costs of rapid energy development. Without proper waste tracking and disposal oversight, communities may be unknowingly exposed to long-term health risks from improperly managed toxic materials.