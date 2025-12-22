Uk government to ban trail hunting as part of comprehensive animal welfare reform

The UK government has announced plans to ban trail hunting as part of a broader animal welfare strategy, citing concerns that the practice has become a “smokescreen” for illegal hunting of wild animals. This decision marks a significant step in the ongoing debate over hunting practices and wildlife protection in Britain.

Trail hunting, which was introduced as a legal alternative following the 2004 Hunting Act that banned fox hunting with hounds, involves laying an artificial scent trail for hounds to follow rather than pursuing live animals. However, government officials argue that this practice has been systematically exploited by hunt groups to circumvent existing wildlife protection laws while continuing to target foxes, deer, and other wild animals.

The proposed ban reflects growing evidence that trail hunting has failed to serve its intended purpose as a humane alternative to traditional hunting methods. Wildlife protection advocates have long argued that the artificial scent trail system provides inadequate protection for wild animals and creates opportunities for abuse. The government’s decision suggests that regulatory authorities have concluded that current oversight mechanisms are insufficient to prevent illegal hunting activities from occurring under the guise of trail hunting.

This policy change represents part of a wider animal welfare initiative that aims to strengthen protections for wild animals and ensure that existing hunting regulations are effectively enforced. The ban is expected to face opposition from hunting organizations and rural communities who argue that trail hunting provides legitimate recreational opportunities and helps maintain traditional countryside practices.