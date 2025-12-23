Last ancient native american settlement on texas coast faces industrial destruction as indigenous groups launch preservation fight

In a David-versus-Goliath battle unfolding along Texas’s industrialized coastline, Native American groups are fighting to preserve what may be the last remaining ancient settlement site on Corpus Christi Bay. The rediscovered archaeological site at Donnel Point sits precariously between a chemical plant and an oil rig construction yard in Ingleside, Texas—a stark symbol of the ongoing clash between cultural heritage and industrial expansion.

The Donnel Point site represents a precious remnant of South Texas’s indigenous history. According to historical records, hundreds of similar Native American settlement sites once dotted the shores around Corpus Christi Bay and neighboring coastal areas. However, decades of unchecked urban sprawl, refinery construction, and petrochemical plant development have systematically destroyed virtually all of these irreplaceable archaeological treasures.

Now flanked by towering industrial infrastructure, this lone surviving site has become the focal point of an urgent preservation campaign. Native American groups argue that protecting Donnel Point is not just about preserving artifacts—it’s about maintaining a tangible connection to thousands of years of indigenous presence along the Texas coast.

The rediscovery has ignited broader questions about balancing economic development with cultural preservation in regions where industrial interests have historically taken precedence. As petrochemical industries continue expanding along this stretch of coastline, the fate of Donnel Point may determine whether any physical evidence of the area’s pre-industrial indigenous heritage will survive for future generations to study and honor.