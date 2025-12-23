Yellowstone’s black diamond pool erupts again, shooting mud skyward in dramatic display

The Black Diamond Pool in Yellowstone National Park has once again demonstrated nature’s raw power, erupting in a spectacular display of mud and debris that was captured on video by the US Geological Survey. The dramatic footage shows thick mud shooting upward and outward from the geothermal feature, providing a rare visual record of this type of hydrothermal activity.

This latest eruption stands out because it was actually visible, unlike other recent geothermal events in the area that could only be heard. Previous eruptions have gone unseen either because they occurred during nighttime hours or when monitoring cameras were obscured by ice formation, making this daytime spectacle particularly valuable for scientists and the public alike.

The Black Diamond Pool has a history of volatile activity. In July 2024, the site experienced a major hydrothermal explosion that launched rocks and mud hundreds of feet into the air with such force that it damaged nearby boardwalks used by visitors. The violence of that explosion was significant enough to prompt park officials to close the area to tourists, both due to the physical damage and the ongoing risk of additional dangerous eruptions.

These hydrothermal explosions are a natural part of Yellowstone’s dynamic geothermal system, occurring when underground water rapidly turns to steam and violently breaks through to the surface. While spectacular to observe from a safe distance, they underscore the importance of maintaining safety protocols in one of the world’s most geologically active national parks.