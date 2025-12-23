Yellowstone’s black diamond pool erupts in spectacular display, captured on camera

Yellowstone National Park’s Black Diamond Pool delivered a dramatic weekend performance, erupting in towering muddy plumes that were captured on official monitoring cameras. The hot spring, known for its sporadic eruptions, created a spectacular display that has drawn excitement from both park officials and volcanic experts.

The US Geological Survey, which monitors volcanic activity throughout Yellowstone, described the eruption with characteristic enthusiasm: “Kablooey!” The dramatic footage shows dark, muddy water shooting high into the air, creating an impressive natural fountain against the park’s iconic landscape.

Black Diamond Pool is one of Yellowstone’s many geothermal features that showcase the park’s position atop one of the world’s largest active volcanic systems. Unlike predictable geysers such as Old Faithful, hot springs like Black Diamond Pool erupt irregularly, making weekend’s captured eruption particularly noteworthy for researchers and visitors alike.

The official camera footage provides valuable data for scientists studying Yellowstone’s geothermal activity while offering the public a rare glimpse into the park’s dynamic underground processes. These eruptions, while dramatic in appearance, are normal expressions of the volcanic system that powers Yellowstone’s famous geothermal features. The muddy composition of the plumes indicates the eruption drew material from deeper underground sources, stirring up sediment and minerals as superheated water forced its way to the surface.