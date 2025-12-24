Climate change forces madagascar’s ancient fishing culture to embrace seaweed farming for survival

For generations, the semi-nomadic Vezo people have defined their existence around the abundant waters of Madagascar’s southwest coast. Every dawn, these skilled fishers launch their traditional pirogues—small boats carved from single tree trunks—into the turquoise shallows of the Mozambique Channel, returning with catches of tuna, barracuda, and grouper that have sustained their communities for centuries.

But this ancient way of life is under siege. Climate change is warming ocean temperatures, bleaching coral reefs, and creating unpredictable weather patterns that are decimating local fish populations. Meanwhile, industrial trawling operations are further depleting the waters that tens of thousands of Vezo people depend on for survival around coastal villages near Toliara, a city in southern Madagascar.

Faced with shrinking catches and an uncertain future, the resilient Vezo are adapting in remarkable ways. In villages like Ambatomilo, seaweed farming has emerged as a crucial new income source, with boats now navigating between carefully tended lines of growing algae rather than solely pursuing traditional fish. This shift represents more than just economic diversification—it’s a testament to how indigenous communities are innovating to preserve their coastal culture while confronting the twin pressures of climate change and industrial exploitation.

The transformation of Madagascar’s fishing communities offers both hope and warning: while human adaptability and traditional knowledge can help cultures survive environmental upheaval, the loss of traditional practices represents an irreplaceable cultural cost of our changing planet.