Trump administration halts $25 billion in offshore wind projects, citing national security concerns

The Trump administration has abruptly paused five major offshore wind projects worth $25 billion, effectively bringing all ongoing offshore wind development in the United States to a halt. The Department of Interior announced Monday that it was suspending leases for Vineyard Wind 1, Revolution Wind, CVOW, Sunrise Wind, and Empire Wind—projects stretching from Massachusetts to Virginia that were expected to power 2.5 million homes and create hundreds of jobs.

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum cited “national security risks” and radar interference concerns as justification for the pause, claiming the turbines create “clutter” that obscures legitimate targets and generates false readings. However, environmental advocates and national security experts are pushing back against these claims. “Turbines can interfere with radar—this is absolutely nothing new,” said Pasha Feinberg of the Natural Resources Defense Council, noting that developers are already required to work with the Department of Defense to address potential impacts during design and construction.

The timing of the halt is particularly problematic as U.S. electricity demand is rising for the first time in years, driven largely by energy-hungry data centers supporting artificial intelligence development. Economic experts warn that blocking these renewable projects will ultimately increase costs for consumers. A recent study found that if contracted New England offshore wind projects had been operational last winter, ratepayers could have saved $400 million. The decision leaves the United States with just two operational offshore wind farms, significantly undermining the country’s clean energy transition and economic competitiveness in the growing renewable energy sector.