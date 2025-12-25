France launches its largest rewilding project in the dauphiné alps as climate change transforms traditional conservation

In the limestone peaks of southeastern France’s Dauphiné Alps, a groundbreaking conservation experiment is taking shape. Rewilding Europe has established France’s largest rewilding project in this rugged Alpine region, where ibex silhouettes once again move across ancient ridgelines and nature is being given space to heal itself.

The project, launched in 2019, represents a shift from traditional conservation approaches to something more radical: allowing ecosystems to restore themselves by bringing back the species that once shaped them. Fabien Quétier, who helps lead the initiative, explains that climate change has made fixed approaches to nature management obsolete. As forests collapse under extreme heat, rivers run dry in summer, and unprecedented droughts and fires strike even quiet Alpine valleys, rewilding offers a more resilient alternative.

The Dauphiné Alps weren’t starting from scratch. Roe deer and marmots had already begun returning in the mid-20th century, naturally drawing wolves from Italy and encouraging the return of Eurasian beavers. This spontaneous recovery inspired conservationists to designate the area as France’s first official rewilding site. What began as a utopian theory in the 1990s has gained urgent relevance as traditional conservation struggles against accelerating environmental change.

The project exemplifies a growing recognition that nature often knows best how to repair itself—if given the chance. By stepping back and allowing natural processes to unfold, rewilding advocates believe they can create more robust ecosystems capable of adapting to an uncertain climate future.