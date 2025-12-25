Historic ocean treaties enter force as world reaches midpoint of un ocean science decade

The year 2025 marked a watershed moment for global ocean protection, coinciding with the halfway point of the UN Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development. Two groundbreaking international treaties achieved the ratifications needed to become legally binding, representing decades of diplomatic effort and setting the stage for unprecedented marine conservation action.

The most significant milestone came in September when the High Seas Treaty, formally known as the Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ) Treaty, secured its 60th ratification and will enter force in January 2026. This landmark agreement provides the first comprehensive legal framework for protecting marine life in international waters—vast ocean areas beyond any nation’s jurisdiction that comprise two-thirds of our planet’s oceans. These regions serve as critical climate regulators, oxygen producers, and biodiversity hotspots. The treaty’s importance was further recognized in November when it won the prestigious Earthshot Prize in the “Revive Our Seas” category.

Equally significant, the World Trade Organization’s fisheries subsidies treaty, dubbed “Fish One,” also took effect in September after 24 years of negotiations. This agreement bans government subsidies that support fishing in already-overfished waters, addressing a major driver of marine ecosystem collapse.

These treaty victories came alongside record financial commitments for marine conservation and growing momentum toward the global goal of protecting 30% of the world’s oceans by 2030. Marine scientists and policy experts view 2025 as a turning point that could reshape ocean governance and accelerate conservation efforts worldwide.