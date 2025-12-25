New jersey’s blue acres program transforms flood-prone properties into natural buffers, offers national template for climate adaptation

Richard Onderko’s childhood memory of being rescued by boat during Hurricane Doria’s devastating floods in 1971 illustrates why New Jersey launched one of the nation’s most successful climate adaptation programs. The harrowing experience in Manville, where rising waters threatened lives and homes, represents countless similar stories across the Garden State.

New Jersey’s innovative Blue Acres program has emerged as a national model for addressing repeated flooding by purchasing and demolishing flood-prone properties rather than repeatedly rebuilding them. Since its inception, the program has acquired 1,200 properties that faced chronic inundation, transforming former residential areas into natural buffer zones and open spaces that can absorb future floodwaters.

The initiative addresses New Jersey’s dual climate challenges: rising sea levels along its extensive coastline and increasing inland flooding from more intense storms. Instead of the costly cycle of flood-damage-rebuild-repeat, Blue Acres offers homeowners in repeatedly flooded areas a pathway to relocate while converting their former properties into protective green infrastructure.

This proactive approach represents a significant shift in flood management philosophy. Rather than fighting nature with walls and pumps, the program works with natural systems to reduce flood risk for entire communities. As climate change intensifies extreme weather events nationwide, New Jersey’s Blue Acres model demonstrates how states can help vulnerable residents relocate while creating lasting flood protection for remaining communities. The program’s success in balancing human needs with environmental resilience offers valuable lessons for other flood-prone regions seeking sustainable solutions to mounting climate risks.