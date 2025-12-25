North carolina christmas tree farmers show resilience and optimism more than a year after hurricane helene’s devastation

Christmas tree farmers in western North Carolina are demonstrating remarkable resilience as they continue rebuilding their operations more than a year after Hurricane Helene devastated the region. Despite the ongoing recovery challenges, growers report encouraging signs for both their individual businesses and the industry’s overall health in the area.

The hurricane, which struck in late 2023, caused widespread destruction across farming communities, tearing apart both families and agricultural operations that have been cornerstone businesses in the region for generations. North Carolina is a major Christmas tree producer, and the storm’s impact raised concerns about long-term effects on the industry’s viability in the state.

However, farmers are reporting positive developments as they head into the crucial holiday selling season. Kevin Gray, owner of Hickory Creek Farm Christmas Trees in Greensboro, emphasized the progress made since last year’s catastrophe. “There’s still a lot of recovery that needs to happen, but we’re in much better shape than we were this time last year … sales are good,” Gray said during the peak buying season earlier this month.

The farmers’ optimism reflects both their determination to rebuild and the strength of consumer demand for locally-grown Christmas trees. While the recovery process continues, the industry’s resilience offers hope not only for individual farm families but also for the broader economic recovery of rural communities still healing from Hurricane Helene’s environmental and economic impacts.