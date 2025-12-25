Uk electric vehicle charging network expansion hits three-year low as ev adoption stalls

The United Kingdom’s electric vehicle charging infrastructure expansion has dramatically slowed in 2025, marking the weakest growth in new charger installations since 2022. This concerning trend reflects mounting investor uncertainty about the pace of Britain’s transition to electric vehicles.

According to data from Zapmap, a leading charger tracking service, the UK added only 13,500 new charging points throughout 2025, bringing the total to 87,200 chargers by the end of November. This represents a significant deceleration in the charging network’s growth at a critical time when the country needs robust infrastructure to support its climate goals.

The slowdown coincides with automotive manufacturers successfully lobbying the government to relax electric vehicle sales targets, citing consumer resistance and market challenges. Industry experts warn that insufficient charging infrastructure creates a “chicken and egg” problem: consumers hesitate to buy electric vehicles without convenient charging options, while investors are reluctant to fund new chargers without sufficient demand.

This infrastructure gap threatens the UK’s ambitious net-zero commitments and could undermine the country’s position as a leader in the global clean transportation transition. Environmental advocates argue that continued government support and strategic investment are essential to break this cycle and accelerate both EV adoption and charging network expansion. The slower rollout also raises questions about whether the UK can meet its goal of phasing out new gasoline and diesel car sales in the coming decade.