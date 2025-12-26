Chile creates massive national park, completing 1,700-mile wildlife corridor through patagonia

Chile is on the verge of establishing its 47th national park, a groundbreaking conservation milestone that will protect nearly 200,000 hectares (500,000 acres) of untouched Patagonian wilderness while completing an extraordinary 1,700-mile wildlife corridor extending to the southern tip of South America.

The new Cape Froward National Park encompasses a dramatic landscape of windswept coastlines and ancient forested valleys that harbor exceptional biodiversity. This remote region has witnessed thousands of years of human history while maintaining its wild character, featuring rugged terrain that conservationists describe as some of the most pristine wilderness remaining on Earth.

The park’s establishment represents the final piece in an ambitious 2,800-kilometer conservation puzzle—a continuous protected wildlife corridor that will allow species to migrate freely across vast distances of Chilean territory. This interconnected network of protected lands creates one of the world’s most significant conservation achievements, providing safe passage for wildlife from the northern reaches of Chile down to Patagonia’s southern extremes.

Beyond its ecological importance, Cape Froward National Park will preserve a landscape of stunning natural beauty, where powerful winds have sculpted dramatic coastlines and nurtured diverse forest ecosystems. The protection of this area ensures that future generations will inherit not only critical wildlife habitat but also a window into South America’s natural heritage, demonstrating Chile’s commitment to balancing development with environmental stewardship on a continental scale.