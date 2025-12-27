Two-thirds of us voters connect climate change to rising living costs despite trump’s “green scam” rhetoric

A majority of American voters are drawing clear connections between climate change and their household budgets, according to new polling data from Yale University. The survey reveals that 65% of registered US voters believe global heating is directly impacting their cost of living, suggesting that climate concerns are becoming deeply personal financial issues for most Americans.

This growing awareness comes at a pivotal moment as voters are also expressing strong opposition to the Trump administration’s environmental rollbacks. Clear majorities disagree with the administration’s efforts to dismantle climate research programs and halt wind farm development, indicating that public support for environmental action remains robust despite political messaging that frames green initiatives as economic burdens.

The polling results challenge the effectiveness of dismissing climate action as a “green scam,” as many Americans appear to be experiencing firsthand the economic consequences of extreme weather, rising energy costs, and climate-related disruptions. From increased grocery prices due to drought and flooding affecting agricultural regions to higher insurance premiums in areas prone to wildfires and hurricanes, voters are connecting the dots between environmental degradation and their wallets.

This shift in public perception suggests that climate change is no longer viewed primarily as a distant environmental issue, but as an immediate economic reality affecting families across the country. The data indicates that voters are increasingly skeptical of political narratives that pit environmental protection against economic prosperity, instead recognizing climate action as essential for long-term financial stability.