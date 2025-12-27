World’s largest living fungi library faces closure as federal funding cuts threaten decades of research

A remarkable collection that could hold keys to restoring damaged ecosystems and boosting crop yields is in jeopardy. The International Collection of Vesicular Arbuscular Mycorrhizal Fungi (INVAM) at the University of Kansas houses the world’s most extensive living library of soil fungi—microscopic organisms that scientists call “vital ecosystem engineers” for their ability to help plants thrive and heal degraded landscapes.

Built over four decades, this scientific treasure trove contains thousands of carefully preserved fungal strains stored in plastic bags and vials within a modest cold room. Researchers Professor Liz Koziol and Dr. Terra Lubin maintain the collection by cultivating specific fungal strains in the roots of plants like sudan grass, then harvesting and preserving their spores. These mycorrhizal fungi form symbiotic relationships with plant roots, dramatically improving their ability to absorb nutrients and water while helping restore damaged soils.

Despite its global importance for agricultural research and ecosystem restoration efforts, INVAM now faces an uncertain future. Federal budget cuts have eliminated funding for the facility, potentially forcing its closure within a year. The loss would represent not just the end of decades of painstaking scientific work, but the disappearance of invaluable biological resources that could help address climate change, food security, and environmental degradation. Scientists worldwide rely on INVAM’s fungal strains for research into sustainable agriculture and ecosystem restoration—making its potential closure a significant blow to environmental science and conservation efforts.