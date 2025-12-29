Advanced ocean robots to resume hunt for missing flight mh370 in indian ocean after decade-long mystery

More than ten years after Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 disappeared into the vast Indian Ocean, cutting-edge underwater technology may finally solve one of aviation’s greatest mysteries. The Malaysian government has approved a new $70 million search effort using state-of-the-art robotic submarines, operated by the same team that successfully located Ernest Shackleton’s legendary ship Endurance in Antarctic waters.

Ocean Infinity, the marine robotics company leading the renewed search, will deploy advanced autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) capable of mapping and photographing the deep ocean floor with unprecedented precision. The search operates on a “no find, no fee” basis, meaning the company only receives payment if they successfully locate the aircraft wreckage. This approach demonstrates both the confidence in their technology and the Malaysian government’s commitment to finding answers for the 239 people who vanished with the flight.

The Boeing 777 mysteriously veered thousands of miles off its planned route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing in March 2014, ultimately crashing somewhere in the remote southern Indian Ocean. Despite being the most expensive aviation search in history, previous efforts covering over 120,000 square kilometers of seafloor have failed to locate the main wreckage. Only scattered debris pieces have washed ashore on islands and coastlines across the Indian Ocean, providing tantalizing clues but no definitive answers about the aircraft’s final resting place or what caused the tragic disappearance.