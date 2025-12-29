In defense of pigeons: why these urban birds deserve our respect, not disdain

Comedian Toussaint Douglass has chosen an unlikely hill to defend: the humble pigeon. In a passionate plea for these widely maligned urban birds, Douglass argues that pigeons deserve recognition as “working-class heroes” rather than the scorn they typically receive from city dwellers.

Writing from a literal hilltop while feeding his feathered subjects, Douglass draws parallels between pigeons and working-class humans, noting that “every pigeon looks knackered” – a relatable quality he finds endearing rather than off-putting. His unconventional advocacy highlights how these birds have become victims of urban prejudice despite their remarkable history and adaptability.

Douglass points to pigeons’ significant contributions throughout history, including their vital service during World War II when they served as message carriers for the UK military. He also notes that these birds were once valued as food sources by our ancestors, challenging the modern perception of pigeons as mere pests. Their ability to thrive in urban environments demonstrates remarkable resilience and intelligence that often goes unrecognized.

The comedian’s perspective offers a fresh take on urban wildlife coexistence, suggesting that our attitudes toward pigeons reflect broader social biases. By reframing these common city birds as hardworking survivors navigating challenging urban landscapes, Douglass encourages a more compassionate view of the wildlife that shares our cities. His upcoming show “Accessible Pigeon Material” at London’s Soho Theatre promises to further explore this unconventional environmental advocacy through humor.