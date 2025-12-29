Maine folk duo goldenoak transforms climate crisis into powerful musical storytelling

In Portland, Maine, husband-and-wife folk duo Zak and Lena Kendall are channeling the harsh realities of climate change into haunting melodies that resonate far beyond their home state. Performing as GoldenOak, the pair has found their artistic voice by weaving together traditional folk music with urgent environmental storytelling, creating songs that document the very real impacts of our warming world.

Their latest album, “All the Light in Autumn,” exemplifies this unique approach to climate activism through music. The sixth track tells the story of devastating floods that submerged their hometown under eight feet of water—a personal experience that becomes universal through their steady harmonies and acoustic arrangements. Rather than abstract warnings about future climate risks, GoldenOak’s music captures the immediate, lived experiences of environmental disruption that communities across Maine and beyond are already facing.

The duo’s work represents a growing movement of artists who are using their platforms to address climate anxiety and environmental loss in accessible, emotionally resonant ways. By rooting their activism in the folk tradition of storytelling, GoldenOak transforms overwhelming global issues into intimate narratives that audiences can connect with on a personal level. Their music serves as both documentation of environmental change and a call to action, proving that climate communication doesn’t always require scientific data—sometimes it just needs a guitar, two voices, and the courage to sing about what’s happening right outside your door.